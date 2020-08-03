What you need to know
- Apple has already confirmed that it will not launch iPhones in its usual September window.
- A new report claims Apple will split its four iPhones into two stages.
- Two 6.1-inch iPhones will kick things off.
Apple will launch its four 2020 iPhones in two different stages, according to a new report by MacRumors and DigiTimes.
Apple has already confirmed that its iPhone launch won't happen in September, but DigiTimes cites sources when it says that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will ship first. The other models, a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro will follow.
This all seems to be down to the shipment dates of various iPhone parts.
Apple may launch its 5G iPhones in two stages, with two 6.1-inch models in the first and another two 6.7- and 5.4-inch devices in the second, the sources said, adding that suppliers of SLP (substrate-like PCB) mainboards for the former models have recently kicked off shipments, with those for the latter to start in late August.
Shipments of flexible boards for new iPhones will peak some 2-4 weeks later than usual this year, the sources said.
The iPhone 12 lineup is expected to be the first big iPhone design change in a long time and it's also thought to be the first with four new iPhones launching at the same time. Three screen sizes will be offered, with a 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inch, and one 6.7-inch model offering plenty of options for those picking up a new handset this time around.
Apple has already done the split launch thing before, having the iPhone X and iPhone XR arriving in November and October of their respective years – following the iPhone 8 and iPhone XS, respectively.
