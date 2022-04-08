What you need to know
- Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.4 after releasing a newer version of the software.
- Users are now unable to install iOS 15.4 on their iPhones.
- The only version of iOS that is now available to be installed is iOS 15.4.1.
Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.4, meaning that it is now blocking downgrades to that version of iOS on the iPhone. This means that anyone who wants to install a version of iOS must now install iOS 15.4.1.
Apple is known to stop signing older versions of iOS as it releases newer versions in order to make sure that users are running the latest version of Apple's software for the iPhone. Newer versions of each software not only include new features and bug fixes but performance improvements and security updates as well.
Now, anyone who attempts to restore an iPhone will have only iOS 15.4.1 as Apple is now blocking downgrades to iOS 15.4. Those who are on the developer and public beta train can, of course, still install the latest iOS betas.
While some do enjoy the option of downgrading to an earlier version of iOS as a backstop to issues with a newer version of the software, that opening is usually short. If you are running iOS 15.4.1 and experiencing issues, you'll need to wait until Apple releases a newer update.
iOS 15.4.1 is the latest public version of iOS 15 and brought with it the ability to unlock your iPhone with a mask and a number of other smaller features.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple TV+ debuts a new trailer for four sports docuseries
Apple TV+ has today shared a new trailer that gives us all a new look at four sports docuseries covering basketball, surfing, and more.
Apple should consider expanding wearable tech and make a smart ring
Apple clearly dominates the wearable industry with the Apple Watch. But what about the smart ring market?
Game Boy games are still alive and thriving. Here's why
After over 30 years, developers are still building and producing Game Boy games. What drives developers to continue making games for retro consoles?
These HomeKit-enabled smart light switches are the best of the best
HomeKit light switches are an easy way to modernize your home with the latest smart technology. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit switches on the market today.