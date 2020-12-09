Ahead of next week's Apple Fitness+ launch, the company has added a few new yoga accessories to its website, including a $120 yoga mat from Manduka.

As reported by MacRumors:

...To that end, Apple's online store has started listing select exercise gear on its online store for the first time. Apple has kicked off its exercise equipment offering with yoga accessories, including a Manduka eKOlite Yoga Mat ($77.95), a Manduka 6 mm Performance Yoga Mat ($119.95), and a Cork Yoga Block ($19.95).

Apple announced yesterday, December 8, that it would release Fitness+ to the public on December 14, stating:

Apple today announced Fitness+, the first fitness experience built around Apple Watch, is launching Monday, December 14. Apple Fitness+ brings studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, intelligently incorporating workout metrics from Apple Watch for a first-of-its-kind personalized and immersive experience users can complete wherever and whenever is convenient for them. Apple Fitness+ will launch with 10 of the most popular workout types, including High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown, led by a phenomenal team of trainers whose approach is welcoming to all. The workouts are fueled by inspiring music from today's top artists designed to keep users motivated from start to finish.

As MR notes, these new accessories have clearly been added to the store to complement the launch.

The three accessories from Manduka are a cork yoga block and two sizes of yoga mat, one of which costs $120. The Manduka 'Performance Yoga Mat' is 6mm thick and boasts a closed-cell surface and "ultra-dense" design for "unmatched comfort."