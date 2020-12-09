What you need to know
- Apple has added a trio of yoga accessories to its website ahead of next weeks' Fitness+ launch, including a $120 yoga mat.
Ahead of next week's Apple Fitness+ launch, the company has added a few new yoga accessories to its website, including a $120 yoga mat from Manduka.
As reported by MacRumors:
...To that end, Apple's online store has started listing select exercise gear on its online store for the first time. Apple has kicked off its exercise equipment offering with yoga accessories, including a Manduka eKOlite Yoga Mat ($77.95), a Manduka 6 mm Performance Yoga Mat ($119.95), and a Cork Yoga Block ($19.95).
Apple announced yesterday, December 8, that it would release Fitness+ to the public on December 14, stating:
Apple today announced Fitness+, the first fitness experience built around Apple Watch, is launching Monday, December 14. Apple Fitness+ brings studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, intelligently incorporating workout metrics from Apple Watch for a first-of-its-kind personalized and immersive experience users can complete wherever and whenever is convenient for them. Apple Fitness+ will launch with 10 of the most popular workout types, including High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown, led by a phenomenal team of trainers whose approach is welcoming to all. The workouts are fueled by inspiring music from today's top artists designed to keep users motivated from start to finish.
As MR notes, these new accessories have clearly been added to the store to complement the launch.
The three accessories from Manduka are a cork yoga block and two sizes of yoga mat, one of which costs $120. The Manduka 'Performance Yoga Mat' is 6mm thick and boasts a closed-cell surface and "ultra-dense" design for "unmatched comfort."
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Intel EVP on Apple silicon: 'We feel very good competitively'
Intel's EVP Gregory Bryant has told Yahoo Finance that the company feels very good competitively about its position, even in face of Apple silicon and AMD.
Apple airs two AirPods Max ads including a better look at how they work
Two new ads show AirPods Max off to the ... Max!
Official: AirPods Max launch December 15 for $549
AirPods Studio are now AirPods Max!
Combine your wallet and iPhone 12 into one unit with a wallet case
There's nothing like a good wallet case to simplify your life. Don't worry about carrying a bulky wallet or purse when you can just store everything you need right in your iPhone 12 wallet case!