What you need to know
- Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 12 mini.
- It's the smallest, lightest, thinnest 5G phone in the world.
- It's powered by the A14 processor and will be available soon
Apple has officially announced its brand new iPhone 12 mini, the smallest flagship iPhone in recent memory.
Like the rest of the iPhone 12 lineup, the iPhone 12 mini features 5G, an A14 processor, and an all-new squared design.
The iPhone 12 mini also has a Super Retina XDR Display, and a new Ceramic Shield Front Cover to improve screen durability.
The new iPhone features brand new MagSafe charging technology on the back of the device, for all-new accessories and charging.
The new iPhone 12 mini features a Super Retina XDR Display, as well as new Ceramic Shield glass for tougher resistance and drop protection.
Apple's new Super Retina XDR Display delivers twice the pixels of the screen on iPhone 11, and features HDR video capability.
Like iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini is powered by Apple's A14 chip, its superfast new processor. It is also fully 5G-capable. The A14 chip is 50% faster than any other smartphone chip on the market and delivers 50% faster graphics performance than any other smartphone. It can perform 11 trillion operations per second and has 11.8 billion transistors.
The iPhone 12 mini also features a Dual-camera system on the back of the device.
The iPhone 12 will be available in 5 colors, black, white, (PRODUCT)RED, green, and blue. Prices start from just $699.
Like Apple's iPhone 12, Apple is removing the iPhone's charger and Lightning headphones from its box, significantly reducing the size of the iPhone 12 mini's box.
The iPhone 12 Mini will be available for pre-order on November 6, with shipping on November 13.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's how to re-watch Apple's iPhone 12 announcement video right now
Wanna re-watch all the action, or miss it the first time around? Come and get it!
Facebook Messenger gets a tweaked design, new themes, and a new logo
A new Facebook Messenger update gives users a more customizable app. The company also delivered a brand refresh to reflect its Instagram merger.
iPhone 12 in Black, Blue, Green, Red, and White pictured for the first time
The first images of Apple's new iPhone 12 lineup have appeared online, complete with some fetching color options.
Defend and protect that big 16-inch MacBook Pro
Apple's extra-large 16-inch MacBook is built to last, but you can ensure its pristine condition with a rugged protective case. We've put together a list of the best heavy-duty cases for your 16-inch MacBook Pro.