Apple has officially announced its brand new iPhone 12 mini, the smallest flagship iPhone in recent memory.

Like the rest of the iPhone 12 lineup, the iPhone 12 mini features 5G, an A14 processor, and an all-new squared design.

The iPhone 12 mini also has a Super Retina XDR Display, and a new Ceramic Shield Front Cover to improve screen durability.

The new iPhone features brand new MagSafe charging technology on the back of the device, for all-new accessories and charging.

Apple's new Super Retina XDR Display delivers twice the pixels of the screen on iPhone 11, and features HDR video capability.

Like iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini is powered by Apple's A14 chip, its superfast new processor. It is also fully 5G-capable. The A14 chip is 50% faster than any other smartphone chip on the market and delivers 50% faster graphics performance than any other smartphone. It can perform 11 trillion operations per second and has 11.8 billion transistors.

The iPhone 12 mini also features a Dual-camera system on the back of the device.