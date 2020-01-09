A new Apple patent describes ways in which iPhones and other devices could communicate to summon emergency services, even when no cellular or Wi-Fi signal is available. US Patent No 20200015169, titled "Enhanced Emergency Beacon Sending Procedure," also mentions a new power-saving mode that would disable an iPhone's screen completely.

The patent was spotted by Apple Insider and sets the scene as one where a user may be injured and require help, even when they don't have a signal. It also mentions that the technology could be used in other devices from other vendors – it calls them "User Equipment" or "UE."