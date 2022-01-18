Apple Pay comes to Armenia via six different banks

Armenians can now add their credit and debit cards to the Wallet app and make use of Apple Pay if they are with one of the six banks that came online today.

Apple has updated an Apple Pay support document to include mention of all six banks that now support Apple Pay as well as which cards are good to go, too.

The following banks and cards now support Apple Pay in Armenia:

Acba Bank OJSC (Mastercard and Visa credit cards)

Ardshinbank CJSC (Mastercard and Visa credit and debit cards)

Ameriabank CJSC (Mastercard and Visa credit and debit cards)

Converse Bank (Mastercard and Visa credit and debit cards)

Inecobank (Mastercard and Visa credit and debit cards)

Unibank (Visa credit and debit cards

People who add their card to the Wallet app will be able to make contactless payments in stores using just their iPhone or Apple Watch, while online payments will also be available on iPad and Mac, too. Apple Pay is one of the best iPhone features around — especially in the middle of a pandemic when people are trying to avoid contact as much as possible.

Apple Pay continues to roll out at various banks internationally and is expected to become available in Peru and Argentina imminently. Apple has confirmed that support in the countries will arrive "soon" and at least one bank semi-confirmed the fact last week before removing all Apple Pay references from its website.