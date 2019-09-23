Just in time for the release of iPadOS, Apple on Monday began offering the second-generation Apple Pencil through its refurbished store.

Normally, the second-generation Apple Pencil is $129, but through Apple's refurbished store it's down to $109. That's a $20 discount on the sleeker, more powerful accessory. If you have yet to pick up an Apple Pencil for your iPad Pro or perhaps you want a backup, this is a great option.

Apple's updated Pencil features a matte design with one flat edge, so it doesn't roll around on flat surfaces. It can also charge wirelessly when connected to the iPad Pro via magnets.

The second-generation Apple Pencil is currently only compatible with 2018 iPad Pro models, but there have been rumors of new iPad Pro models swirling. Apple will reportedly hold an event in October where we'll learn details about the rumored device.

You can purchase a new second-generation Apple Pencil through Apple's website or get one at a discount from the company's refurbished store.