Best Apple Pencil (1st gen) accessories iMore 2022
The Apple Pencil (first generation) is the one additional expense I recommend to anyone getting a 10.2-inch iPad or using a previous generation iPad Pro. It's more than a stylus — it's the closest representation to an actual pen or pencil you can use with a tablet. Once you have your very own, you're probably going to want a case, a dedicated charger, and some other cool accessories to go with it. These are the best Apple Pencil 1st-gen accessories.
- Like a real pen: Ztylus Metal Protective Case
- Power up simply: TechMatte Apple Pencil Charging Adapter
- Stolen pen clip: Sakura Pigma Micron 05
- Magnetic attachment: Twelve South PencilSnap | Napa Leather Magnetic Protective Carry Case for Apple Pencil
- Simply effecient: FRTMA Magnetic Sleeve
- Strapping sleeve: Stylus Sling
- Pencil dock: Thankscase Direct Charging Stand for Apple Pencil
- Cap saver: Fintie Cap Tether
Like a real pen: Ztylus Metal Protective CaseStaff favorite
Make your stylus feel like a true luxury pencil, complete with that familiar hexagonal grip style of a standard pen, offering a stylish — and functional — way to improve your drawing and writing experience.
Power up simply: TechMatte Apple Pencil Charging Adapter
Charge your Apple Pencil with your iPad, but without it having to stick out awkwardly from the Lightning port. This little dongle keeps your Apple Pencil's Lightning plug from accidentally breaking off on your iPad.
Stolen pen clip: Sakura Pigma Micron 05
If you just want to accessorize your Pencil with a clip, consider skipping the expensive "Made for Pencil"-brand accessories and pilfer the clip off of a similar-bodied pen, like the Pigma Micron.
Magnetic attachment: Twelve South PencilSnap | Napa Leather Magnetic Protective Carry Case for Apple Pencil
If you love your iPad's case but curse the fact that it lacks a place for the Pencil, Twelve South has a magnetic sleeve so you can keep it nearby and not worry about losing it.
Simply effecient: FRTMA Magnetic Sleeve
Keep it simple with this silicone magnetic jacket for your Apple Pencil. You can attach it to your iPad's built-in magnetic zones on the top or side, so it's always right there when you need it.
Strapping sleeve: Stylus Sling
Strap this stretchy sling right over your iPad or folio cover and have easy access to slip the Apple Pencil right out of the pocket without missing a beat.
Pencil dock: Thankscase Direct Charging Stand for Apple Pencil
This aluminum dock is a perfect addition to your workspace. It holds your pencil vertically and fits around your charging cable nicely. It stops your cord from tangling up and keeps the Pencil in sight.
Cap saver: Fintie Cap Tether
A handy cap tether will keep all those bits and pieces safe and covered without the hassle of searching for missing caps.
Finding the best Apple Pencil accessories
Your Apple Pencil is an accessory to your iPad, but that doesn't mean you can't have the best Apple Pencil 1st-gen accessories for your accessory. My personal favorite is the Ztylus Metal Protective Case because it feels so comfortable to hold and is stylish too!
If you're worried about those infamous disappearing caps, we recommend the Fintie Cap Tether as a great choice to keep your workspace organized. The above choices will ensure your Apple Pencil stays safe and in perfect condition from charging to protection.
