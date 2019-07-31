The iPhone will soon support the Apple Pencil, according to Citi Research. In fact, support for the tool will apparently be a major selling point of the 2019 iPhones.

In a report released on Wednesday, via Business Insider, Citi Research listed a series of features it expects to see from this year's iPhone. Among the features listed is "support for the iPhone pencil/stylus," which has thus far only supported certain iPad models.

Over the past several months, we've heard numerous rumors about the 2019 iPhone, including the fact that it may feature a triple camera setup. But there have been far fewer reports about the next iPhone featuring support for the Apple Pencil. One of the most notable rumors came back in 2018, when noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned Apple Pencil support could come to a future iPhone, though he didn't mention when.

There are currently two versions of the Apple Pencil, the second generation of which was released with the redesigned iPad Pro. If Apple does bring Pencil support to the iPhone, one would assume the company's handset would play nice with the second generation version.

Bringing Apple Pencil support to the iPhone could not only spur more sales of the accessory, but elevate interest in Apple's latest iPhone. After all, sales of the smartphone are on the decline, so what better way to spark interest?

