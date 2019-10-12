We've seen several complaints from iPad Pro owners who were affected by the issue, and in some cases, even a restore from DFU mode failed to work. From the MacRumors forums:

"My iPad Pro 11" is in the same position, it failed during the update of iOS 13.2 beta 2. What you can try is putting it into DFU mode (press volume up, volume down, then hold power for 5 or so seconds) and plug it into iTunes via cable to restore it that way.

However, unfortunately mine gets an error when i try this so i have an Apple appointment tomorrow to get them to fix it."

Amid these reports, Apple appears to have pulled the iOS 13.2 beta 2 update for the iPad Pro as attempting to install the software at this time now produces an error message that the update was unable to be verified because of a lack of an internet connection, despite a connection being available.