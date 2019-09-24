Apple has informed developers that their apps will see a price increase in the Japanese App Store following a tax change that is due to come into force soon.

In a post to the Apple developer website the company notes that the Japan Consumption Tax (JPT) will increase from 8% to 10% in October. Once that happens it will update the Pricing and Availability section of My Apps in App Store connect. The changes will see developers receive more money as a result, although they do also have the option of reducing the prices of their apps accordingly.

Because of the nature of JCT recurring subscriptions aren't impacted by the change.