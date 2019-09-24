What you need to know
- Japanese users will see prices increase as of October.
- The Japan Consumption Tax will increase to 10%.
- Recurring subscriptions aren't affected.
Apple has informed developers that their apps will see a price increase in the Japanese App Store following a tax change that is due to come into force soon.
In a post to the Apple developer website the company notes that the Japan Consumption Tax (JPT) will increase from 8% to 10% in October. Once that happens it will update the Pricing and Availability section of My Apps in App Store connect. The changes will see developers receive more money as a result, although they do also have the option of reducing the prices of their apps accordingly.
Because of the nature of JCT recurring subscriptions aren't impacted by the change.
When taxes or foreign exchange rates change, we sometimes need to update prices on the App Store. Starting October 2019, the Japan Consumption Tax (JCT) will increase from 8% to 10%, resulting in a price increase for apps on the App Store and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) in Japan. Once the change goes into effect, the Pricing and Availability section of My Apps will be updated and your proceeds will be increased accordingly. You can change the price of your apps and in-app purchases (including auto-renewable subscriptions) at any time in App Store Connect. For subscriptions, you have the option to preserve prices for existing subscribers.
Developers are also reminded that it is their responsibility to ensure all relevant taxes are paid as and where they need to be. In other words, don't pocket the extra 2% income generated by these changes.
The change in tax also means revised app pricing tiers, too. Apps can be sold in the Japanese App Store at 120 yen for Tier 1 and 250 yen for Tier 2.
