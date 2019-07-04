Back in May, I talked about the scuttlebutt going around that Apple would be replacing the butterfly keyboards in MacBooks going forward with an everything-old-is-new-again scissor switch design. Now, supply-chain exfiltrator extraordinaire, Kuo Ming-Chi, has some details. Text via MacRumors:

There have been successful developments in the new scissor keyboard. The new keyboard could improve the typing experience by offering longer key travel and durability by adopting glass fiber to reinforce the keys' structure. We believe the partially refreshed MacBook Pro models will also adopt a new scissor keyboard in 2020; shipments of MacBook models equipped with a new scissor keyboard will grow 500–700% YoY in 2020. Though the butterfly keyboard is still thinner than the new scissor keyboard, we think most users can't tell the difference. Furthermore, the new scissor keyboard could offer a better user experience and benefit Apple's profits; therefore, we predict that the butterfly keyboard may finally disappear in the long term.

It's a little confusing in that Kuo says the MacBook Air, which was just redesigned last year in October of 2018, will be getting the new keyboard this year, in 2019. But, the MacBook Pro, which was last redesigned in 2016 but is rumored to be getting a big redesign this year, in 2019, won't be getting the new keyboards until 2020.

Weird. I heard the new Pro had the new keyboard quite a while ago. Doing the new Pro and then doing it again with the new keyboard would be tough. Or does he mean the new Pro isn’t coming until next year now? — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) July 4, 2019