Apple redesigns Apple TV remote app in iOS 15

Apple's new operating system for iPhone, iOS 15, includes a redesigned Apple TV remote app within the Control Center.

Apple's new operating system for iPhone 12 and beyond includes many changes to privacy, FaceTime, as well as more subtle tweaks like the new remote app in Control Center. As noted by multiple users on Twitter, the new remote in iOS 15 looks much more like the updated hardware version that ships with the new Apple TV 4K 2021, with a new back button, mute, and more.

Perhaps most interestingly, it changes your iPhone's power button into the Siri button on the remote app, just like the hardware version.

iOS 15 turns the power button into a Siri button for the Apple TV remote app pic.twitter.com/PVsmKR5WOm — Michael (@NightTigerFTW) June 7, 2021

Apple's Apple TV remote got a welcome redesign and is one of the best new features of the new Apple TV 4K.

iOS 15 also includes major updates to Facetime including Voice isolation, Spatial Audio, and more. Apple has also updated its Messages app and introduced new controls for notifications including Focus. It also made major changes to Health, the Weather app, Maps, and more. From Apple:

Apple today announced iOS 15, a major update with powerful features that enhance the iPhone experience. iOS 15 makes FaceTime calls more natural, introduces SharePlay for shared experiences, helps users focus and be in the moment with new ways to manage notifications, and brings more intelligence to photos and search to quickly access information. Apple Maps unveils beautiful new ways to explore the world, Weather is redesigned with full-screen maps and more graphical displays of data, Wallet adds support for home keys and ID cards, and browsing the internet with Safari is even simpler with a new tab bar design and Tab Groups. iOS 15 also includes new privacy controls in Siri, Mail, and more places across the system to further protect user information.

You can find out everything you need to know about iOS 15 here, as well as all the biggest Apple news and announcements from WWDC 2021.