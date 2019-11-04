Some developers are reporting (via 9to5Mac) that their Electron apps are being rejected when going through Mac App Store review. The crime? They're calling private APIs.

The problem? It's Electron doing it, not the apps themselves.

Electron is the framework that allows developers to take web apps and then make them act like a native app on Mac and Windows. The problem appears to be that Electron is making the API calls and as anyone who knows the App Store will be aware, that's a big no-no for Apple.

This all leaves individual developers with an issue. Because the problem is with Electron itself they're left waiting for its developers to fix the issue. And that might not happen quickly.

Some have suggested that this is a sign that Apple is trying to push developers away from Electron and towards using technologies of its own instead. Catalyst would allow iPad apps to be more easily brought to the Mac, for example. But it seems this is more likely a case of an updated Mac App Store review system being a little overzealous rather than Apple doing anything untoward.

Those having their apps rejected can make them available outside of the App Store, of course. An option that isn't available to those creating apps for iPhone and iPad.