The Mac app for Twitter appears gone for good, after being removed from the App Store

Last year, Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X. While nobody actually uses the new name, it was rebranded across all platforms, except the Mac app. The official Mac app was abandoned, stuck with a lack of updates and rebranding since the rebranding of Twitter to X in 2023.

Many people, myself included, have stuck to using the older Mac app on the best Macs, as it still runs well, carries the old branding, and doesn't display ads. But those days appear to be officially over, as the Twitter app for Mac now appears gone for good.

As noted by one developer, Vedant, on X (ironically), the absence of the Twitter for Mac app from the Mac App Store suggests that X, formerly known as Twitter, has finally delisted the outdated software.

Despite its removal, users who had previously installed the app can still use it. At the moment, I can still run the app on my Mac Studio. But some are reporting that the app is now bricked when they try to use it. Either way, the future of its functionality remains uncertain, as X could permanently disable the app at any time.

End of an era - the Twitter Mac app is no longer on the App StoreJuly 31, 2024

How can Mac users access X now?

With the official Twitter for Mac app no longer available, X now prompts users to "upgrade" to the iPad version of X, which has recently been made compatible with Apple Silicon Macs.

This change is a mixed bag for users: for users with Apple Silicon Macs, the transition to the iPad version may offer a functional alternative. For users with older Macs, they will be left without an app option and will need to access X through a web browser.

It's worth noting that the iPad app for X offers an arguably worse experience. Newer branding aside, it shows ads throughout X, as you'll find on other platforms. While that is the norm for the social platform these days, it's a disappointment for anyone who enjoyed using the old Mac app. You can, of course, subscribe to X Premium to remove ads.

