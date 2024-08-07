This MacBook app generated $100,000 in seven days, now Stripe won't pay up
Stripe owes NotchNook hundreds of thousands.
Stripe owes the developer of NotchNook hundreds of thousands in sales, but so far refuses to pay.
Developer Igor Marcossi posted on LinkedIn on August 7, explaining how, after NotchNook became a big hit with Mac users in July thanks to its ability to give Macs a Dynamic Island, Stripe is refusing to pay the sales amount generated by the app. “Yesterday they started the retaliation. Even though they already had all the documents from the company, they decided to pause sending money to my bank account and ask for some business docs,” Marcossi explains. “I sent them but they decided the corporate “bank owner account” wasn’t aware of where the money was coming from. They’ve now decided to CLOSE the account WITHOUT ANY NOTICE! There’s a risk of my company failing because Stripe decided to STEAL all our money. I literally don’t know what to do, I’m desperate, I have people to pay but Stripe won’t send me MY MONEY!!!!”
iMore reached out to Marcossi, who explained that NotchNook’s success has turned into a nightmare — all thanks to Stripe. “It’s been a nightmare, I already hired a lawyer nonetheless. I can’t develop with so much stress on me.” A representative from Stripe subsequently commented on Marcossi’s post, saying ‘We’re digging into things now.” Yet there hasn’t been much change at the time of writing.
We’ve also reached out to Stripe for comment and will update the story if we hear back.
What makes NotchNook so good?
Some of the best Mac apps usually fulfill needs that you hadn’t considered before. MacWhisper, a transcription app, and Whisky, a utility that can run Windows games on Apple silicon Macs, are great examples of this.
In the case of NotchNook, the Dynamic Island that the app places on a Mac can supercharge your productivity. It makes tasks like controlling music and checking Calendar straightforward, and it moves the volume and brightness indicators to NotchNook’s Dynamic Island, eliminating a big annoyance of macOS.
If you haven’t tried it yet, show your support by downloading a three-day trial. Currently, NotchNook can be bought as a $3 per month subscription or for a $25 lifetime fee.
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use every day to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. His second book, '50 Years of Boss Fights', came out in June 2024, and has a monthly newsletter called 'Springboard'. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64, and Daily Star.