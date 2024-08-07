This MacBook app generated $100,000 in seven days, now Stripe won't pay up

Stripe owes the developer of NotchNook hundreds of thousands in sales, but so far refuses to pay.

Developer Igor Marcossi posted on LinkedIn on August 7 , explaining how, after NotchNook became a big hit with Mac users in July thanks to its ability to give Macs a Dynamic Island, Stripe is refusing to pay the sales amount generated by the app. “Yesterday they started the retaliation. Even though they already had all the documents from the company, they decided to pause sending money to my bank account and ask for some business docs,” Marcossi explains. “I sent them but they decided the corporate “bank owner account” wasn’t aware of where the money was coming from. They’ve now decided to CLOSE the account WITHOUT ANY NOTICE! There’s a risk of my company failing because Stripe decided to STEAL all our money. I literally don’t know what to do, I’m desperate, I have people to pay but Stripe won’t send me MY MONEY!!!!”

iMore reached out to Marcossi, who explained that NotchNook’s success has turned into a nightmare — all thanks to Stripe. “It’s been a nightmare, I already hired a lawyer nonetheless. I can’t develop with so much stress on me.” A representative from Stripe subsequently commented on Marcossi’s post , saying ‘We’re digging into things now.” Yet there hasn’t been much change at the time of writing.

We’ve also reached out to Stripe for comment and will update the story if we hear back.

What makes NotchNook so good?

(Image credit: Future)

Some of the best Mac apps usually fulfill needs that you hadn’t considered before. MacWhisper , a transcription app, and Whisky , a utility that can run Windows games on Apple silicon Macs, are great examples of this.

In the case of NotchNook , the Dynamic Island that the app places on a Mac can supercharge your productivity. It makes tasks like controlling music and checking Calendar straightforward, and it moves the volume and brightness indicators to NotchNook’s Dynamic Island, eliminating a big annoyance of macOS.

If you haven’t tried it yet, show your support by downloading a three-day trial . Currently, NotchNook can be bought as a $3 per month subscription or for a $25 lifetime fee.

