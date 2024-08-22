Apple goes after Adobe Premiere with its new Final Cut Pro ads

Final Cut Pro got a pretty huge update back in June across both the Mac and iPad app and now Apple is going on the offensive to promote both with a couple of new videos (they're ads).

The first video, which is focused on Final Cut Pro version 10.8 for the Mac, talks about the new update's "powerful media organization, AI-enhanced features, and incredible performance." You can check out that video below:

For the Final Cut Pro for iPad 2, Apple says that the new version "reimagines video creation for iPad and puts the power of a production studio at your fingertips. Find out all the details about the new features in version 2."

You can check out that video below:

Apple wants to eat Adobe's lunch

While Apple may have killed off its amazing photography app Aperture years ago, the company has really put a ton of work into keeping both Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro going. The company has even, in recent memory, released apps for the iPad and most recently the Final Cut Camera app for iPhone.

With Adobe as its main competitor in the video editing space, Apple is showing that it really wants you to chose not only its software, but its hardware as an all-in-one solution for recording, editing, and publishing.

While Adobe still only allows you to purchase Premiere Pro through a subscription, Apple still offers Final Cut Pro for a one-time purchase of $299.99. Unfortunately, the company has gone with a subscription model for the iPad app, charging either $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

We'll have to see how things continue to shake out, but Apple clearly plans to stay in the video editing software game for years to come. Now it just needs to bring back Aperture.