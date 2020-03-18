Apple has just announced new iPhone cases and Watch bands are now available on its website.

There are new silicone cases available for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, featuring new colors. They are:

Cactus

Grapefruit

Surf Blue

Apple has also released new Watch bands for the Series 5 Apple Watch. New sport bands match the above iPhone cases in Catcus, Grapefruit and Surf Blue. There are also new loops, Sunshine Sport, Vitamin C, Surf Blue and Neon Lime as well as Neon Pink. It has also released new Apple Nike Sport bands in Black/Lime and Midnight Turquoise/Aurora Green.

New Nike sport loops are World Indigo/Lime Blast, Hyper Crimson/Neptune Green.

There are also new Modern Buckles in Rasberry and Deep Sea Blue, as well as a new Peacock Leather loop.

Finally, there are some very fancy new Leather single tour and double tour versions including Orange Swift Leather and Noir Gala Leather. The new bands will fit all models of Apple Watch.

You can see all of Apple's new bands and cases on its website.

Apple has today also announced its new MacBook Air starting at $999, along with new iPad Pro models featuring trackpad support. Finally, it updated its Mac Mini lineup, doubling the storage across the board. From that report:

The new MacBooks feature brand new Intel i7 processors, and Apple says that it can deliver up to 80 percent faster graphics performance. They also feature the new Apple Magic Keyboard from the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Storage starts with 256GB in SSD, but can be upgraded to 2TB.

