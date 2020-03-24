What you need to know
- Apple has released ARKit 3.5 to developers today.
- The update brings Scene Geometry, Instant AR, and more.
- All of the features make use of the new iPad Pro's LiDAR scanner.
Today, Apple released ARKit 3.5 to developers in an announcement on the company's developer website. The update allows developers to take advantage of the new LiDAR scanner in the new iPad Pro to bring new AR experiences to their apps.
According to the update notes, ARKit 3.5 brings Scene Geometry, Instant AR, and Improved Motion Capture and People Occlusion to developers.
"ARKit 3.5 uses the new LiDAR Scanner and depth-sensing system on iPad Pro to make AR experiences more realistic than ever before. The new Scene Geometry API lets you capture a 3D representation of the world in real time, enabling object occlusion and real-world physics for virtual objects. All experiences enabled by ARKit automatically benefit from new instant AR placement, and improved Motion Capture and People Occlusion."
Scene Geometry allows developers to use the LiDAR scanner to create a topological map of a space that brings real-world physics to AR experiences in their app. You can now also instantly place AR objects in the real world without scanning the environment.
**Scene Geometry
Scene Geometry lets you create a topological map of your space with labels identifying floors, walls, ceilings, windows, doors, and seats. This deep understanding of the real world unlocks object occlusion and real-world physics for virtual objects, and also gives you more information to power your AR workflows.
**Instant AR
The LiDAR Scanner on iPad Pro enables incredibly quick plane detection, allowing for the instant placement of AR objects in the real world without scanning. Instant AR placement is automatically enabled on iPad Pro for all apps built with ARKit, without any code changes.
**Improved Motion Capture and People Occlusion
With ARKit 3.5 on iPad Pro, depth estimation in People Occlusion and height estimation in Motion Capture are more accurate. These two features improve on iPad Pro in all apps built with ARKit, without any code changes.
You can check out all of the new changes to ARKit on Apple's developer website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple releases iPadOS 13.4 with trackpad and mouse support
Apple has released iPadOS 13.4, which fixes a variety of bugs found in iPadOS.
Apple Watch study links a low number of steps taken to high blood pressure
The more you walk, the lower your blood pressure. Who knew?
Plugable announces new 2.5Gbps Ethernet adapter for Mac and PC
Plugable has today announced its brand new 2.5Gbps USB Ethernet Adapter for Windows and macOS.
Get better back support with a great cushion
Sitting all day can be a real pain in the back. Find some comfort with these memory foam cushions.