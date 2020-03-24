Today, Apple released ARKit 3.5 to developers in an announcement on the company's developer website. The update allows developers to take advantage of the new LiDAR scanner in the new iPad Pro to bring new AR experiences to their apps.

According to the update notes, ARKit 3.5 brings Scene Geometry, Instant AR, and Improved Motion Capture and People Occlusion to developers.

"ARKit 3.5 uses the new LiDAR Scanner and depth-sensing system on iPad Pro to make AR experiences more realistic than ever before. The new Scene Geometry API lets you capture a 3D representation of the world in real time, enabling object occlusion and real-world physics for virtual objects. All experiences enabled by ARKit automatically benefit from new instant AR placement, and improved Motion Capture and People Occlusion."

Scene Geometry allows developers to use the LiDAR scanner to create a topological map of a space that brings real-world physics to AR experiences in their app. You can now also instantly place AR objects in the real world without scanning the environment.

**Scene Geometry Scene Geometry lets you create a topological map of your space with labels identifying floors, walls, ceilings, windows, doors, and seats. This deep understanding of the real world unlocks object occlusion and real-world physics for virtual objects, and also gives you more information to power your AR workflows. **Instant AR The LiDAR Scanner on iPad Pro enables incredibly quick plane detection, allowing for the instant placement of AR objects in the real world without scanning. Instant AR placement is automatically enabled on iPad Pro for all apps built with ARKit, without any code changes. **Improved Motion Capture and People Occlusion With ARKit 3.5 on iPad Pro, depth estimation in People Occlusion and height estimation in Motion Capture are more accurate. These two features improve on iPad Pro in all apps built with ARKit, without any code changes.

You can check out all of the new changes to ARKit on Apple's developer website.

