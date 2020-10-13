What you need to know
- Apple has released AppleCare+ pricing for the iPhone 12 lineup and HomePod mini.
- AppleCare+ will start at $199 for the iPhone 12 lineup and cost just $15 for the HomePod mini.
- Theft and Loss protection can be added to the iPhone protection plan for an additional fee.
Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has released the pricing for AppleCare+ for the iPhone 12 lineup as well as the new HomePod mini.
AppleCare+ will cost $149 for the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12, and adding Theft and Loss protection will bring the total cost up to $199.
Like the iPhone 11 last year, AppleCare+ for the iPhone 12 and 12 mini goes for $149. Adding theft and loss brings the total to $199 when paying in full upfront. If you want to opt for the monthly plans, the regular AppleCare+ runs $7.99 with the theft and loss option going for $11.49/month. Deductibles range from $29 for screen damage, any other damage at $99, and theft or loss claims at $149.
For the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, AppleCare+ coverage will start at $199 and increase to $269 for those who want the additional Theft and Loss coverage.
Last year, AppleCare+ for iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max was the same price as the iPhone X, XS, and XS Max at $199. That price remains the same for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Max ... For the iPhone 12, theft and loss AppleCare+ coverage comes in at $269 when paying upfront for the two-year plan ... The monthly until canceled plans run $9.99/month for the standard and $13.49/month for the theft and loss option for the iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max.
For HomePod mini, it will cost customers just $15 to cover the device for two years.
AppleCare+ for HomePod mini is available with the standard plan that offers two years of coverage including two incidences of accidental damage. It costs $15 for HomePod mini compared to the $39 it runs for HomePod. Up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a $15 service fee plus applicable tax for HomePod mini or a $39 service fee plus applicable tax for HomePod.
Keep in mind that, for customers who use the iPhone Upgrade Program, AppleCare+ is already included in your monthly cost, but you can choose to add Theft and Loss coverage to your plan for a few dollars more per month.
Apple condensed a 70-minute iPhone announcement into just 51 seconds
Want to see what Apple had to announce today but don't have 70 minutes to re-watch the video? Surely you can spare 51 seconds!
Here's how to re-watch Apple's iPhone 12 announcement video right now
Wanna re-watch all the action, or miss it the first time around? Come and get it!
Facebook Messenger gets a tweaked design, new themes, and a new logo
A new Facebook Messenger update gives users a more customizable app. The company also delivered a brand refresh to reflect its Instagram merger.
These are some of the best iPhone 12 cases you can find right now
The iPhone 12 has been announced! These are some of the great cases you can get for it right now.