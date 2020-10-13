Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has released the pricing for AppleCare+ for the iPhone 12 lineup as well as the new HomePod mini.

AppleCare+ will cost $149 for the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12, and adding Theft and Loss protection will bring the total cost up to $199.

Like the iPhone 11 last year, AppleCare+ for the iPhone 12 and 12 mini goes for $149. Adding theft and loss brings the total to $199 when paying in full upfront. If you want to opt for the monthly plans, the regular AppleCare+ runs $7.99 with the theft and loss option going for $11.49/month. Deductibles range from $29 for screen damage, any other damage at $99, and theft or loss claims at $149.

For the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, AppleCare+ coverage will start at $199 and increase to $269 for those who want the additional Theft and Loss coverage.

Last year, AppleCare+ for iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max was the same price as the iPhone X, XS, and XS Max at $199. That price remains the same for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Max ... For the iPhone 12, theft and loss AppleCare+ coverage comes in at $269 when paying upfront for the two-year plan ... The monthly until canceled plans run $9.99/month for the standard and $13.49/month for the theft and loss option for the iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max.

For HomePod mini, it will cost customers just $15 to cover the device for two years.

AppleCare+ for HomePod mini is available with the standard plan that offers two years of coverage including two incidences of accidental damage. It costs $15 for HomePod mini compared to the $39 it runs for HomePod. Up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a $15 service fee plus applicable tax for HomePod mini or a $39 service fee plus applicable tax for HomePod.

Keep in mind that, for customers who use the iPhone Upgrade Program, AppleCare+ is already included in your monthly cost, but you can choose to add Theft and Loss coverage to your plan for a few dollars more per month.