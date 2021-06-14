The three new colors this summer include Sunflower, Cloud Blue, and Electric Orange. You can check out each of them below:

Apple is known for releasing new colors for its accessories to celebrate each of the new seasons. To kick off summer, Apple has launched three new colors for its silicone MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12 , iPhone 12 mini , iPhone 12 Pro , and iPhone 12 Pro Max .

Of course, keep in mind that the new iPhone 13 lineup will most likely launch in the next three or so months so, if you don't need a new case right now, it might be best to hold off until the new iPhone comes out. That said, it doesn't necessarily appear that the new iPhones will be any different in size from the current models, so a case for the iPhone 12 will most likely fit the iPhone 13.

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 12 | 12 Pro, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there's a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 | 12 Pro, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it's time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger. Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it's built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

You can purchase the new silicone MagSafe case colors for the iPhone 12 lineup on the Apple website and on the Apple Store app. They'll most likely make their way in Apple Stores soon as well if you prefer to check out the new colors in person.