Apple to remove wall charger from the box of the entire iPhone lineup

What you need to know
- Apple may be dropping the wall charger from the iPhone 12 box.
- The company may also drop the charger from the iPhone SE and other phones.
- EarPods will also be pulled from the box, with only a USB-C to Lightning cable remaining.
It's less than an hour before Apple's "Hi, Speed" event, and the leaks keep on coming. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has tweeted out saying that not only will Apple remove the charger from the box of its new iPhone 12 lineup, but that it will go back and begin to do the same for the iPhone SE and any iPhone that it will continue to sell after today's event.
"In addition to removing the charging adapter from the newest iPhones today, look for Apple to do the same for the SE and other iPhones it'll keep selling."
Gurman says that the box for the iPhone SE, because of the removal of the power adapter, will shrink "considerably." He also believes that Apple will switch from including a USB-A to Lightning cable to a USB-C to lightning cable. The EarPods will also be removed from the box.
"Look for the iPhone SE box to shrink considerably. Also for the USB-A to Lightning cable to become a USB-C to Lightning cable. Headphones out too."
Apple originally announced that it was removing the power adapter from the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE boxes at the company's "Time Flies" event back in September, and that has fueled rumors that Apple would do the same with the iPhone. With Gurman's tweet, that eventuality seems all too likely.
