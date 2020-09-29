What you need to know
- Apple is removing RSS news reader apps from the China App Store.
- According to Apple, the apps contain content that is now deemed illegal in China.
- Last month, Apple removed over 26,000 games from the China App Store in one day.
Today, Apple began contacting developers who offer RSS news reader apps to inform them that their apps will no longer be available in the China App Store.
Inoreader, who had been removed from the China App Store back in 2017, had posted the communication that it had received from Apple on Twitter, which says that its app violates local laws in China and therefore will no longer be able to be offered in the region.
Hello,
We are writing to notify you that your application will be removed from the China App Store because it includes content that is illegal in China, which is not in compliance with the App Store Review Guidelines.
Apps must comply with all legal requirements in any location where you make them available (if you're not sure, check with a lawyer). We know this stuff is complicated, but it is your responsibility to understand and make sure your app conforms with all local laws, but just the guidelines below. And of course, apps that solicit, promote, or encourage criminal or clearly reckless behavior will be rejected. While your app has been removed from the China App Store, it is still available in the App Stores for the other territories you selected in iTunes Connect.
Best regards,
App Store Review
Other RSS reader app developers responded to the tweet today, saying that they have now also received the same communication from Apple.
This is the latest move from China to crack down on the App Store and get tighter control over what is allowed to be offered to consumers in its country. Back in August, Apple complied with orders from the Chinese government and removed over 26,000 games from the App Store in a single day.
With the recent tension between the United States government and China over TikTok and WeChat, another report suggests that Chinese regulation over the China App Store could continue to get even more strict.
