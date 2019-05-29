What you need to know
- Apple claims the responsibility they take through the review process creates customer trust.
- Apple outlines free, physical goods, and web apps from which they derive zero revenue.
- Apple provides examples of App Store apps that successfully compete with built-in apps.
There has been an influx of allegations recently concerning Apple, the App Store, and whether it's a monopoly or otherwise anti-competitive. Everything from Spotify's victimy allegations to the EU, to the weird claim that Apple artificially inflates the prices of apps in a world where prices raced to the bottom years ago.
In response, Apple has published a new page on Principles and Practices of the App Store.
We created the App Store with two goals in mind: that it be a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps, and a great business opportunity for all developers.
It's filled with strong statements on Apple's policies and beliefs:
It's our store. And we take responsibility for it.
We review every app and every update.
We give developers a platform. And flexibility.
84% of apps are free, and developers pay nothing to Apple.
Apple also outlines where it doesn't — free apps, physical goods, web apps — and does — paid apps, in-app purchases, subscriptions — make money on the store.
A store that welcomes competition.
They also show popular apps that compete directly with Apple's own built-in apps.
We're always learning, and trying to make the App Store experience better for customers and developers by offering the best apps. And this commitment has never wavered.
It's a strong set of statements, which is nothing new for Apple. We'll just have to wait and see how successful it is at changing the narrative.
