Apple has announced two new next-gen iPad Pro models. Both the second-generation 11-inch iPad Pro and fourth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro launch in silver and space gray finishes and available to order beginning today, March 18, 2020.

In a press release Apple stated:

Cupertino, California — Apple today announced its most advanced iPad Pro. Now with the A12Z Bionic chip, iPad Pro is faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops. The new iPad Pro adds an Ultra Wide camera, studio-quality mics and a breakthrough LiDAR Scanner that delivers cutting-edge depth-sensing capabilities, opening up more pro workflows and supporting pro photo and video apps. The LiDAR Scanner, along with pro cameras, motion sensors, pro performance, pro audio, the stunning Liquid Retina display and powerful apps, extends the lead of iPad Pro as the world's best device for augmented reality (AR). The new iPad Pro is available to order starting today on apple.com. With iPadOS 13.4, Apple brings trackpad support to iPad, giving customers an all-new way to interact with their iPad. Rather than copying the experience from macOS, trackpad support has been completely reimagined for iPad. As users move their finger across the trackpad, the pointer elegantly transforms to highlight user interface elements. Multi-Touch gestures on the trackpad make it fast and easy to navigate the entire system without users ever lifting their hand.

The new iPad Pro, which has long been rumored, offers significant improvements over the 2018 models. These include the introduction of an all-new eight-core GPU A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine, and Embedded M12 coprocessor, which Apple claims make the tablet faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops.

The 2020 iPad Pro also offers a LiDAR Scanner, which includes depth-sensing capabilities. LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) determines distance by measuring how long it takes light to reach an object and reflect. Apple says NASA is using the same technology for the next Mars landing mission.

The latest iPad Pro also offers a 10MP Ulta Wide camera and studio-quality mics. It ships with an 18W USB-C Power Adapter.

Other features include:

An edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color support, and ProMotion technology that automatically adjusts the display refresh rate up to 120 Hz.

True Tone, 60 nits of brightness, and an anti-reflective coating.

12MP Wide Camera

A12Z Bionic offers advanced tools for 4K video editing, 3D design, and augmented reality.

Launch in May is a companion Magic Keyboard that offers a trackpad for the first time. It includes a USB-C port for passthrough charging and connects to your iPad Pro magnetically.

Both the second-generation 11-inch iPad Pro and fourth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro come with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. The tablets are being offered with Wi and Wi-Fi + Cellular.

