The winners of the annual Apple Design Awards are official!

Earlier today, in addition to kicking off WWDC 2022, Apple also hosted the 2022 Apple Design Awards. The annual awards celebrate twelve apps and games that are chosen from thirty-six finalists and are selected for "delivering innovative, creative, and beautifully designed experiences through apps that inspired users with vision, purpose, and brilliance."

One app and one game are selected for each of the following categories: inclusivity, delight and fun, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics, and innovation.

"As apps and games remain an essential part of our lives, we're excited by the ways that developers continue to use our technologies to create standout apps for people everywhere. The work of this year's Apple Design Award winners embodies how apps can be transformative, uplifting, or even provide an escape through creative gameplay — and we congratulate each developer for all they've accomplished."

The entire list of apps that won the award are listed below:

Procreate

Wylde Flowers

(Not Boring) Habits

Overboard!

Slopes

A Musical Story

Rebel Girls

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

Halide Mark II

LEGO® Star Wars™: Castaways

Odio

MARVEL Future Revolution

If you want to learn more about all of the winners and check out each of the award-winning apps, check them out on the Apple Developer website.