What you need to know
- Apple has announced the winners of the 2022 Apple Design Awards.
- The awards are given to developers who deliver "innovative, creative, and beautifully designed experiences through apps."
- Some of the winners include Procreate, Wylde Flowers, and (Not Boring) Habits.
The winners of the annual Apple Design Awards are official!
Earlier today, in addition to kicking off WWDC 2022, Apple also hosted the 2022 Apple Design Awards. The annual awards celebrate twelve apps and games that are chosen from thirty-six finalists and are selected for "delivering innovative, creative, and beautifully designed experiences through apps that inspired users with vision, purpose, and brilliance."
One app and one game are selected for each of the following categories: inclusivity, delight and fun, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics, and innovation. Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, said that this year's winners demonstrated "how apps can be transformative, uplifting, or even provide an escape through creative gameplay — and we congratulate each developer for all they've accomplished."
The entire list of apps that won the award are listed below:
- Procreate
- Wylde Flowers
- (Not Boring) Habits
- Overboard!
- Slopes
- A Musical Story
- Rebel Girls
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- Halide Mark II
- LEGO® Star Wars™: Castaways
- Odio
- MARVEL Future Revolution
If you want to learn more about all of the winners and check out each of the award-winning apps, check them out on the Apple Developer website.
