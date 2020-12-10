Apple has been improving its Maps app with a ton more data for a couple of years now. The first country to get better Maps data was the U.S., but now it's finally Canada's turn.

Starting today, the Maps app for iPhone and iPad will receive a huge update that includes more detailed maps, Look Around for major cities, cycling directions, EV routes, and quite a bit more. Think of this as the next generation of Maps because this update is huge. Here is a quick breakdown of the new features coming to Maps in Canada.

Look Around

Source: Apple

Look Around is coming to all major Canadian cities, which will allow you to look at high-resolution 3D images of the entire city. This will be at street level, meaning you can take a look at a popular tourist destination or look around the park, like you're actually in that location.

Guides

Guides offer curated lists of places to visit in a city. It's a way for you to find interesting parks, museums, monuments, and other cool things to see or do in a city. In Guides, you'll be able to see pictures of the location and more information if you want to read up on it before you visit.

Cycling directions and EV routing

Finally, cyclists can use Maps to plan their routes along bike paths and bike lanes. Maps will provide elevation data, let you know if there are stairs on your path, and warn you about traffic conditions.

There's also EV routing coming across Canada. This will allow electric vehicle owners to plan routes with chargers in mind for the type of EV they are driving. For example, If you have a Tesla and want to go from Vancouver to Winnipeg, Maps can guide you there and take you to a Telsa Supercharger when you need to charge.

Flyover

Flyover should let you see major metro areas with photo-realistic, immersive 3D views from above. You'll be able to move your device through space to experience a top-down view of the citiy, or even pan, tilt, and zoom on locations and landmarks.

Speed Cameras

Where the data is available, Maps will now warn you when you are approaching red light or speed cameras well you're en route. You can also see speed cameras in the Maps as well.