Apple will release a new iPad mini as soon as March according to a new report. More interestingly, the report claims that the screen will grow to 8.4 inches while the bezels shrink.

The report, courtesy of Macotakara, claims that the new tablet will continue to offer Touch ID via the Home button and a Lightning port, but with smaller bezels than we're used to. That, presumably, will allow the iPad mini to remain the same physical size while still getting a larger display.

Via Google Translate

According to the Chinese suppliers, the next iPad mini (6th Generation), which will be released in March, going to replace from previous 7.9-inch display To an 8.4-inch display. It's a narrow frame like iPad Air (3rd generation), and the design goes with iPad (9th Generation), which continues to use Touch ID and Lightning port.

Apple's iPad mini last saw some attention back in 2019 when it received a new A12 Bionic processor. There's no indication in this new report as to what chip Apple will put in this new version, but we can expect a decent increase in performance from whatever is used.

Often neglected in Apple's lineup, iPad mini is a great little tablet for kids. I for one would love to see it get some love this year and if that happens to be March, that's all the better.