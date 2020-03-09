What you need to know
- Apple now says it's fine to use Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and other similar disinfectants wipes to clean your iPhone, iPads, and other Apple products.
- Just make sure you turn your device off before cleaning and avoid excessive wiping.
- The company still advises against the use of aerosol sprays, bleaches or abrasives.
On Monday, Apple updated its website to say it is now fine to use disinfectant wipes to clean your Apple gadgets, including your iPhone, without causing damage, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.
In the past, Apple has advised against the use of household cleaning products because of the possibility of wearing down the special coating found on its screens that helps prevent fingerprints. The company's decision to change its product cleaning instructions was likely inspired by the ongoing spread of the cornavirus.
Apple now says:
Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Don't use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don't submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don't use on fabric or leather surfaces.
It's been shown that our phones are seven times dirtier than our toilets and with more and more people become hyperaware of the germs around them, this move by Apple will definitely make things a bit easier for everyone.
Here's the best way to clean your iPhone and other Apple products.
