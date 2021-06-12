Apple says that an error in the metadata of its Files app led to it appearing above Dropbox in the App Store when users searched for the term, following the discovery of internal emails where Apple discussed boosting the app for WWDC.

Emails filed as part of the Epic Games vs Apple trial reveal an email Tim Sweeney sent to Apple, complaining about the fact that when he searched for Dropbox on the App Store, he was met with an advert bought by Google and then Apple's own Files ahead of Dropbox.

Apple's Matt Fischer responded by stating "who green lit putting the Files app above Dropbox in organic search results? I didn't know we did that, and I don't think we should."

An Apple employee stated in response "I think the files app was manually boosted on the top for the search query 'Dropbox' during last WWDC. Fischer goes on to express his disapproval of the measure stating "I wasn't aware that we were boosting the Files app and would like to know how that happened and who requested it. In the future, I want any similar requests to come to me for review/approval."

Now, according to The Verge, Apple says a metadata error was to blame for the problem:

But Apple tells The Verge that what we think we're seeing in these emails isn't quite accurate. While Apple didn't challenge the idea that Files was unfairly ranked over Dropbox, the company says the reality was a simple mistake: the Files app had a Dropbox integration, so Apple put "Dropbox" into the app's metadata, and it was automatically ranked higher for "Dropbox" searches as a result.

This is a different suggestion to the one given in the email, however, Matt Fischer's Epic Games trial testimony was consistent on this point. On day four of the trial he was presented with evidence in which an employee said that Fischer felt strongly about not featuring Apple's competitor on the App Store, which Fischer said was "definitely not accurate" and came for a "very misinformed" employee. In his testimony he stated:

"We have promoted apps that are competitive to Apple apps since before I joined the App Store team in 2010, and we continue to not only distribute but to feature and promote apps that are competitive to Apple apps in the store. We do this all the time."

The Verge report states Apple simply stated it did not "manually" boost Files over competitors, again hinting this was done by accident, further stating "we do not advantage our apps over those of any developer or competitor." The full statement reads: