Apple's big WWDC opening keynote is over and iOS 15 was one of the biggest announcements. But as great as the new features sound some people will always want to hold off updating and prefer to stick with something more tried and tested. That's iOS 14, and according to Apple, you can stick with it just fine.

Even though Apple normally tries to push users towards updating, this year seems to be different. In fact, Apple not only says that users can stay on iOS 14 for the foreseeable, but it also says they'll receive security fixes while they do it.

iOS now offers a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app. You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it's released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates. Or continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates until you're ready to upgrade to the next major version.

This is the first time such an option has been put before users and it's something Apple has been testing with those who are on the iOS beta programs, too. It'll be very interesting to see how this impacts the graphs Apple like to show that highlight a huge percentage of users have updated to the latest release. Will quite so many people jump on the new hotness when they don't have to?

Apple's iOS 15 beta is now in the hands of developers and it'll be made available to public beta testers next month. Everyone else will get the release this fall when new iPhones arrive. Before they do, why not treat yourself to a new iPhone right now? These are some of the best iPhone deals on the internet today.