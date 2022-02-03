What you need to know
- Apple has posted record sales of the iPhone in India.
- The company sold 2.3 million iPhones in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- That equated to a growth of 34% year over year.
Apple has set a new record with iPhone sales in India.
As reported by Bloomberg, sales of the iPhone grew to 2.3 million units in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 34% year over year according to new data from analytics firm Counterpoint Research.
That sets a new record for Apple in the country as it tries to increase its market share while fighting against bigger brands in the region like Xiaomi and Samsung who, in comparison, are selling units to the tune of 9.3 million and 7.2 million respectively.
Apple appears to have pulled in more revenue than any of its rivals, however, because of the iPhone's high price tag, according to Counterpoint's calculations. The U.S. company took in an estimated $2.09 billion for the quarter, edging aside Samsung with revenue of about $2 billion.
Neil Shah, the Mumbai-based partner and research head at Counterpoint Technology Market Research, said that the most recent quarter indicates a "turning point for Apple in India."
"It's a turning point for Apple in India. Indians were willing to lavish money on premium phones during the pandemic because everyone's lives revolved around their devices and there was nothing else to spend on."
Apple has experienced great success with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup. The company posted a record revenue of $123.9 billion for the first quarter of 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Is Matter actually going to be a revolution for the (Apple) smart home?
The new smart home standard, Matter, is poised to make all manner of devices more interoperable across different smart home ecosystems, but will it make much of a difference to your HomeKit setup? Not really.
Facebook says iOS privacy changes will cost $10 billion, shares plunge
Facebook shares plunged Wednesday after the company announced it had missed its revenue target for Q4, and that Apple's iOS privacy changes would cost the firm some $10 billion.
I'm very excited for Face ID with a Mask — here's why
Apple's latest shot at making life easier with a face mask on is much better than its previous solution.
iPhone doesn't have an SD card slot, but you can use a flash drive instead!
Having a flash drive that works with your iPhone is a great little accessory to have in your back pocket! Here are the best options for backing up your phone.