Apple has set a new record with iPhone sales in India.

As reported by Bloomberg, sales of the iPhone grew to 2.3 million units in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 34% year over year according to new data from analytics firm Counterpoint Research.

That sets a new record for Apple in the country as it tries to increase its market share while fighting against bigger brands in the region like Xiaomi and Samsung who, in comparison, are selling units to the tune of 9.3 million and 7.2 million respectively.

Apple appears to have pulled in more revenue than any of its rivals, however, because of the iPhone's high price tag, according to Counterpoint's calculations. The U.S. company took in an estimated $2.09 billion for the quarter, edging aside Samsung with revenue of about $2 billion.

Neil Shah, the Mumbai-based partner and research head at Counterpoint Technology Market Research, said that the most recent quarter indicates a "turning point for Apple in India."

"It's a turning point for Apple in India. Indians were willing to lavish money on premium phones during the pandemic because everyone's lives revolved around their devices and there was nothing else to spend on."

Apple has experienced great success with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup. The company posted a record revenue of $123.9 billion for the first quarter of 2021.