Apple has this week shared a short film shot on iPhone 12 on its Apple France YouTube channel titled Le Peintre.

The 67-second film is about a painter who goes to a large mansion to do a job, only to realize there has been a pretty funny misunderstanding. From the description (translated):

A house painter rings the doorbell of a large mansion ... and gradually realizes that he is the victim of a misunderstanding. The Painter, a short film by J.B. Braud made with the iPhone.

With Franc Bruneau, Mathilde Warnier and Amalia Vairelli. Original music composed by Anne Chmelewsky.