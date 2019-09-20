In conjunction with the iPhone 11 Pro's launch, Apple has put the device in the hands of some notable creators.

Andy To first took us on a dazzling visual tour of Tokyo, and then Austin Mann produced some remarkable images with Apple's new Night Mode.

Now, Apple has released a new series of images with photographer Justin Bettman.

"The mechanism of shifting from Wide to Ultra Wide to pull back and view the picture in its entirety is actually a metaphor for storytelling," Bettman said.

The new series is a nice demonstration of the flexibility photographer's get with the iPhone 11 Pro's triple-camera setup. Instead of getting closer or farther away from a subject, iPhone 11 Pro owners can just switch between the different lenses.