What you need to know
- Apple announced four new iPhones and a smart speaker today.
- All of the new products have a new promo video to enjoy.
- They're all suitably Apple-like and wonderful.
Apple announced four new iPhones and a new speaker in the form of HomePod mini today, and the company just dropped new YouTube videos that show all of the new kit off.
With iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and HomePod mini all set to go up for pre-order over the next few weeks we all have some time spare – so why not kill some of it by drooling over all the new stuff?
Room-filling sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control. All private and secure. Order 11.6. Available starting 11.16
The new HomePod mini is smaller, cheaper, and arguably better looking than its bigger cousin. But will it sell any better? Priced at $99, it just might.
Hello 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest smartphone chip ever. Night mode on all cameras. Super Retina XDR display. The first camera ever to record in Dolby Vision. Ceramic Shield that's tougher than any other smartphone glass. A whole new way to connect accessories with MagSafe. And the world's smallest 5G phone, iPhone 12 mini.
The arrival of iPhone 12 mini is something that will get a whole lot of people excited and this video will just hype you all up even more.
5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An all-new design. A Ceramic Shield front cover that's tougher than any smartphone glass. A custom LiDAR Scanner. The first camera ever to record in Dolby Vision. An advanced Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. And connect accessories in a whole new way with MagSafe. iPhone 12 Pro, the most powerful iPhone ever.
The massive iPhone 12 Pro Max has better cameras than its smaller alternative, but is it too big? We'll find out.
