New rumors yesterday suggested that Apple is getting ready to announce iOS 15 with new food tracking capabilities, likely built right into the Health app. That Health app already lets users collect all kinds of data, both automated and manual. The app can even pull data from apps like MyFitnessPal, but you can't add meals to it yourself. Yet.
If Apple does add support for proper food tracking to iOS 15's Health app it'll most obviously be Sherlocking MyFitnessPal, although the food app does have a presence on other platforms. But it's how Apple would approach it that is most interesting because MyFitnessPal has its problems. Problems that Apple could definitely fix.
As great as MyFitnessPal is, and as wonderful as people have found it when trying to keep proper tabs on their diet, it isn't a great app to use. It suffers from being cross-platform and doesn't feel like an iOS app one bit. It doesn't look great if we're being kind, and it's missing that little bit of Apple developer love that some other apps are full of. That's one area where Apple could definitely improve, especially if food tracking is built into the Health app as we're told it will be.
But Apple could also ruin the whole thing by being a bit too, well, Apple about it. By trying to reduce complexity it could ruin what makes MyFitnessPal so great – its huge database of foods and more data about just about anything than anyone could ever want to know. Apple is more likely to reduce the data in an attempt to make everything more accessible. And that's cool, so long as MyFitnessPal hangs around and can still access the same Health app hooks and whatnot that it can today.
As always, options are great. Apple adding food tracking to the Health app is a top-notch idea, but we probably need MyFitnessPal to hang around just a little while longer. Just in case Apple does us all wrong.
And that's assuming the recent rumors are accurate, of course!
New Apple TV 4K users complain of missing 4K content
Users of the new Apple TV say that a bug is showing some content on the platform to be incorrectly labelled as HD even if it's available in 4K. It is unclear if the content shown is in the correct format.
Apple Via del Corso in Rome opens Thursday, May 27
Apple's new Via Del Corso store in Rome will open to the public on Thursday, May 27. Customers can book 45-minute slots throughout the day to visit.
Check these stores for the hottest Nintendo Switch controllers
Whether you're looking for a cool Zelda Joy-Con or the latest themed Pro Controller buying the latest Switch accessories can be hard. They tend to sell out quickly, so you'll need to check store frequently with credit card at the ready.
Take a monitor on the go with one of these options for your Mac
For work or play, sometimes you need your Mac to get up and go with you. Consider one of these portal solutions for your favorite Mac.