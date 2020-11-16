Strategy Analytics is out today with its estimates on global notebook shipments and the firm believes Apple outperformed the market average. Overall, global notebook shipments increased 34% and Apple saw an impressive 39%. The only other individual company to see a higher YoY quarterly growth rate was HP with 43%.

During its fiscal Q4 earnings call at the end of October, Apple revealed that its Mac lineup posted record revenue of $9.03 billion (up about 29% YoY from $6.99 billion). That came amid the pandemic as more people than ever are working from home and Mac sales were also aided by the back to school season happening in the September quarter.

When it comes to actual Mac shipments, the report estimates that Apple shipped around 6 million MacBooks in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from 4.3 million last year.

According to Strategy Analytics, those numbers put Apple's overall global notebook market share in fourth place at 9.7%. HP and Lenovo shard first place with 23.6% share each, followed by Dell in third with 13.7%.

Chirag Upadhyay, a Senior Research Analyst at Strategy Analytics, says that shipments may have been higher over the last six months if suppliers were able to keep up with consumer and business demand.

"The third quarter would have been even more productive for some vendors if they were able to deliver more devices to meet high demand. Supply will remain a key concern as demand is expected to stay high amid rising COVID-19 infections around the world as the Northern Hemisphere enters a very difficult winter. With the pandemic still lingering across the globe, consumers have started their purchases before the holiday season to prepare for the new 'normal' of working and studying from home."

Apple also just announced the first Apple silicon-based Macs running the new M1 processor. The new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini are set to be available starting on November 17.