"Made in India" iPhones are growing in shipments.

According to a new report from Business Standard, Apple shipped almost one million "Made in India" iPhones in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a fifty percent increase in shipments from within the country compared to last year.

According to data from CyberMedia Research (CMR), "Made in India" iPhones grew overall by twenty-two percent in the first quarter of 2022, driven by the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup.

Prabhu Ram, Head of Industry Intelligence Group at CMR, said that the latest iPhone models will continue to "fuel Apple's India growth story."

"Our insights point to the contribution of 'Make in India' iPhones in Q1 2022, increasing 50 per cent YoY. The contribution of newer generation iPhones, such as iPhone 13, is almost equal to iPhone 12," Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group at CMR, told IANS. "As Apple further diversifies its manufacturing base, the newer generation iPhone models will fuel Apple's India growth story," said Ram. "With its enduring brand appeal, Apple continues to attract premium buyers. This is a break from the past when older-generation iPhone models gained consumer favour through aggressive and attractive price offers," said Ram.

Amazingly, we are already halfway through the iPhone 13 lifecycle. The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup at an event in September.