Today is May 4th, but to people around the world, it's better known as Star Wars Day. The iconic movie franchise has been around for a long time now, but did you know how integral the Mac is to making some of the most recognizable movie sounds ever created? Apple wants to make sure you do and has shared a lengthy look into how Skywalker Sound uses Macs to get their work done.

Whether it's a high-end Mac Pro or a new, portable MacBook Pro, Skywalker Sound is using Macs and a plethora of other hardware and accessories to make the kinds of sounds we're all so familiar with. Whether it's the sound of a lightsaber or the rustle of someone walking through foliage, the chances are good that a Mac was involved.

With the power of approximately 130 Mac Pro racks, as well as 50 iMac, 50 MacBook Pro, and 50 Mac mini computers running Pro Tools as their main audio application, along with a fleet of iPad, iPhone, and Apple TV devices, Skywalker is advancing sound artistry and reshaping the industry.

That's a lot of Macs. No mention of the new Mac Studio, though...

Apple has also shared a new video that highlights how creatives are using Apple hardware to build soundscapes and worlds like no other. It's a Behind the Mac video like no other — it runs for almost 17 minutes and is an absolute must-watch, even if you aren't a big Star Wars fan. Even this Treckie boldly went where no Trek fan had gone before!