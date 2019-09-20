One of the coolest new features in the iPhone 11 Pro is the new Night mode, and it's the focus of a dazzling new post on Apple's Instagram.

"Commissioned by Apple. Low-light images captured before and after #nightmode on the #iphone11pro."

In the post, Apple shares images from Geordie Wood, Jason Nocito, and Laura Jane Coulson, all three of whom have hi praise for Apple's Night mode. Their glowing reviews line up with what another photographer, Austin Mann, had to say about Night mode.