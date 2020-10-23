Apple shows off MagSafe accessories in select stores with new Avenue

Apple's new iPhone 12 debuts in stores around the world today and Apple is showing off its new range of MagSafe accessories in a new Avenue display in select retail locations.

As noted by Storeteller on Twitter:

The photos, shared by @gonny and @dragon_three reveal Apple's brand new MagSafe Avenue. It contains a large image of Apple's new MagSafe wallet case for iPhone 12 in the center, and two 3x3 grid displays of Apple's various MagSafe charging and silicone case combinations, as well as docked iPhones alongside a MagSafe charger for demonstration purposes, and further silicone samples.

Photos here are taken in Tokyo's Omotesando store and Apple Amsterdam.

Apple's new MagSafe charging technology will afford customers another new way to charge their iPhones. From Apple's iPhone 12 announcement:

MagSafe improves wireless charging for a better, more efficient experience, and introduces an ecosystem of easy-to-attach accessories that beautifully complement iPhone 12 models.7 MagSafe delivers a unique experience to iPhone, featuring an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil, optimized for alignment and efficiency, that perfectly connects to iPhone every time. MagSafe chargers efficiently provide up to 15W of power, while still accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices. Charging solutions include the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger for use with iPhone and Apple Watch, as well as new silicone, leather, and clear cases that easily snap onto the back of iPhone, and a leather wallet. Customers can also expect innovative MagSafe accessories from third-party manufacturers.

Apple's new MagSafe accessories include Apple's silicone case, MagSafe charger, and a MagSafe wallet.