Today Apple released iPadOS 13 to the public after months of beta testing. The new software is the first time Apple has made an iPad-centric version adding a ton of new features that takes advantage of the big display. In case you aren't familiar with them, Apple made handy video to show you exactly what iPadOS can do.

Titled "Look what you can do with iPadOS," the video puts all of the iPad's new software on full display. From the updated home screen with pinned widgets, new multi-tasking, QuickPath swipe keyboard, upgraded Files system, and updated screenshots, iPadOS is a powerful operating system.

The video is a crash course on what iPadOS can do.

Interestingly enough, in the video, Apple doesn't show off the iPadOS on the iPad Pro. It shows it off on the new entry level 10.2-inch iPad that now comes with Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support.

iPadOS 13 is now available to download.