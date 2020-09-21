I you think Apple Silicon is just about giving us MacBooks that are more like iPads, well then you, my friend, are 100%, completely, out-of-your-mind-palace wrong. It's also about giving us iMacs that are more like iPads. Wait… what?

Apple Silicon iMac Design The first iMac from 1998, the one Steve Jobs and Jony Ive carved out of fevered dreams, survival hopes, and translucent BondhEYE blue plastic… looked like a CRT screen with a computer jammed all up inside it. Because that's exactly what it was. That was the whole point of it. Just like the original beige block Macintosh: Simplify. Simplify. Simplify. And then delete those last two simplifies because you… don't… need.. them. You just need the screen. The second iMac from 2002 went LCD but couldn't quite fit the computer behind the thinner — at least thinner for back then — newfangled display. So, instead, Ive and company went with the far more playfully Pixar lamp-style look, and just shoved the guts down into the base. The third iMac from 2006, though, that's when Apple landed on the still current grand design of display + chin + an L-shaped stand. Back then it was plastic and relatively squat… like an iPod, but in 2007 it went all bead-blasted aluminium… like an iPhone. In 2009, it went wide screen, in 2012, razor-edged and bubble backed, and in 2014, full-on 5K. And, in 2020, that still what we have now. And I get it, I totally get it. On one hand, this design is just… iconic. It's the Porsche 911 excuse cliche of Porsche 911 design cliches. On the other hand, any previous desires Apple may have entertained about thinning and flattening it out again… giving it that shave and a beard-cut so many of us have been so longing for… Well, all of that was just Order 66'd by Intel's near half-a-decade of die-shrink failures, and so we've effectively been in a holding pattern… with that pattern. Until now, that is, when rumors are swirling that the iMac may finally, mother-of-all-dragons finally, be getting that iPad Pro-style make-over. And I know, I know, that's what the rumors are saying about pretty much everything in Apple's lineup these days. From the iPhone to the MacBook to… the other iPads. Just everything is going iPad Pro. Which, I guess, means Apple's design language is about to get real consistent real fast, or these rumors just for real lack any amount of imagination or contextual awareness. Either way, I don't see the bead-blasted aluminium unibody and glass going away any time soon. That's all still just too foundational to Apple, and too durable for customer-type people, for it to be changed simply for the sake of change. But I can see Apple flattening out that bubble-back again and going for something that does indeed look more futuristic and… floaty. But with some retro hard-lines to the industrial design. Not too thin, mind you. TV may be getting damn near 2 dimensional these days, but I still want my computers to be sturdy. Kind of exactly how the iPad Pro is on the new Magic Keyboard. Just, you know, if the keyboard were an L-shaped stand instead. And if that appeals to you, hit the like button and lets see just how high it can go. Apple Silicon iMac Display

The iMac has always had a bleeding edge display. It went LCD early on, then LED, IPS, just all the three letter jumbles. Most recently, it's gone 5K, for Retina-density resolution, DCI-P3 for wide gamut color, TrueTone for ambient color temperature matching, and even gotten a nano-texture option to reduced glare while maintaining contrast. In other words, year over year, for as little as Apple has changed the window frame, wow but have they improved the view. The next obvious step is still wicked obvious though: Thanos-snap those bezels. Just delete them by half. At least. Do, literally, what Apple has done to the iPad Pro, just instead of leaving no country for old Home buttons, leave nothing for the logo. I mean, if iOS devices and even MacBooks can put the logo on the non-distracting back, so absolutely can the iMac. Rumor also has it that Apple's planning to increase the size of the current 4K iMac from 21.5-inches to 24-inches and from 27-inches to 30-inches. Which would be… immersive to the point of enthralling… Provided your workspace could handle it. 30-inches is the current size of the Pro Display XDR and, hey, I'm not just all for it, I'm all about. The whole point of an iMac is to have the biggest Apple display possible… so just give us exactly that. The biggest Apple display possible. That way even our windows can have windows. And if it takes 6K to keep it Retina, like the Pro Display, well, that's just a sacrifice I think many of us are more than willing to make. Now, the next rumor is where it gets really exciting: mini-LED. Yeah, not OLED. OLED has issues that can be mitigated on static refresh rate phones and TVs, but just don't seem able to be worked around with the kind of dynamic refresh rates and color management Apple wants on their panels. At least not yet. But mini-LED…. Mini-LED has a number of the same advantages as OLED but without some of those drawbacks. Basically, it uses like 10,000 tiny, 200 micron LEDs, grouped into local dimming zones, so it can get closer to those deep, inky blacks, giving it contrast ratios similar to OLED, but without the burn-in, off-axis color shifts, and white point changes that just stack up on OLED. It also might allow for adaptive refresh rates, what Apple calls ProMotion on the iPad Pro. That's what lets the display ramp up to 120Hz for silky smooth scrolling and brain-bending gaming, but also ramp way down to 48Hz, even 24Hz for things like accurately presenting 24 frames-per-second content in Final Cut Pro and TV+. What I'm not so sure about is peak or sustained brightness levels. Apple is delivering that to extreme dynamic range with the Pro Display XDR, which is still LED, but they have to drive a fan-fueled cooling system to do it. And at that point, you might as well still be using Intel. Now, if there's an iMac Pro SKU that wants to go XDR, I'd be all for it. Because I'm all about high-end options on top. But for the regular iMac, I think nice, quiet HDR would be blissfully good enough. And by good enough, I mean the instant I look at it I'll know I want to just move in and live inside it. Could target display mode come back, where you plug your MacBook into your iMac and just use it like a ginormous monitor? I honestly don't know. It originally went away because Apple had to work around Intel's lack of 5K bandwidth support by building their own custom timing controller, essentially stitching two display streams together. And that only worked internally. I'm hoping, once Apple controls the whole stack, they can bring it all back, innie and outie, but I have no idea how easy or how high up the priority list that may be. Same with multitouch and Apple Pencil support. I mean, I want it. Bad. I came up as an artist and designer and the Surface Studio still makes me drool. But like anything when it comes to multitouch Macs, I'll expect it only when I see it. Let me know how you feel in the comments. Apple Silicon iMac Chipset