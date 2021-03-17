Apple silicon iMac leaked in crash logs, but no new details emerge

What you need to know
- A new Apple silicon iMac has just been spotted in an Xcode crash log.
- Unfortunately, it doesn't tell us anything new about an upcoming new desktop.
- Apple is expected to unveil a new iMac with Apple silicon in 2021.
A new Apple silicon iMac, possibly the 2021 iMac has been spotted in an Xcode crash log by a developer, confirming the company has working Apple silicon hardware running inside an iMac.
Noted by developer @DocterD on Twitter:
According to 9to5Mac, the crash report confirms that the "device family" matches that of Apple's iMac lineup, so isn't an indication error, but rather confirmation that Apple has a working unreleased iMac with Apple silicon.
No surprise, Apple is rumored to be releasing a new iMac with a major design overhaul sometime this year. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman the new iMac will look a lot like Apple's Pro Display XDR:
The new models will slim down the thick black borders around the screen and do away with the sizable metal chin area in favor of a design similar to Apple's Pro Display XDR monitor. These iMacs will have a flat back, moving away from the curved rear of the current iMac. Apple is planning to launch two versions — codenamed J456 and J457 — to replace the existing 21.5-inch and 27-inch models later this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the products are not yet announced.
This concept was recently brought to life (pictured) by Jon Prosser, who also claims Apple will offer the iMac in five distinct colors including green and blue. Apple is also likely to include a mini-LED display, and as this sighting suggests, a new generation of Apple silicon. Apple also recently discontinued its iMac Pro, fuelling speculation the new iMac will be so powerful Apple won't need a 'Pro' lineup at all.
