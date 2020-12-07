The Apple Silicon Mac Pro. Yeah, the… Raid Boss of Apple's new M-series of Macintosh computers. The biggest, the best, the baddest, the most expensive, and almost certainly the last of Apple's chipset transition. So… how will an iPad-based system-on-a-chip scale all the way up to what's currently a modular, massively multicore Xeon and AMD graphics card capable monster?

Design About the only rumor that we've heard when it comes to the Apple silicon Mac Pro is that… it's going to be shorter. Specifically, that it looks like the current design but about half the size. Mark's not sure if it will replace the current Mac Pro, the way the M1 MacBook Air just replaced the Intel MacBook Air, or slot in alongside it, the way the silver M1 Mac mini created a new, lower-end tier beneath the existing space gray Intel mini. That the increased power efficiency of the M-series could lead to the reduction in size, but that the current Pro has that size because of all the expansion options it provides. Now, some of that current size is taken up by the honking big Intel Xeon processor. Up to 28 cores of it. And the AMD Radeon Vega Pro II graphics cards. Up to two of them. In MPX modules. So, first, that should give anyone and everyone just murder-hornets-level terrified that Apple will use M-series as an excuse to go back to the trashcan Mac, reason to just… relax about it already. Second, depending on how exactly Apple replaces all those Xeon cores, and maybe those graphics cards, that could free up some space in the bottom to take some size right off the top. And, of course, it also makes the kind of sense that does, given the investment Apple literally just made in Industrial Design for the current Mac Pro. I mean, they went from the original translucent plastic to the cheese grater basically eons ago in computer time and stuck with the trash can just way past its prime. It's really, really, really hard to see them moving on from cheese grater 2 — grate harder any time soon.

Silicon Smaller Mac Pro aide, the bigger question is just how exactly Apple's going to power it? We've already seen the answer on the lowest end, lowest power side — how Apple is replacing Intel's CoreM Y-Series chipsets on the MacBook Air and, like i5 U-Series on the most Air-like MacBook Pro and new silver Mac mini — basically all the integrated graphics stuff. With a chipset that's like a superset of an A14X — 4 efficiency cores, 4 performance cores, 7 or 8 graphics cores, 16 neural engine cores, and more accelerators, controllers, and otherwise custom silicon that you can throw a fab at. Rumors for the next step up, what Apple will use to replace the higher end i7, i9, and discreet-graphics MacBooks Pro, space gray Mac mini, and some or all of the iMacs, are literally more of the same. 4 eCores and 12 pCores more of the same. Maybe, hopefully, more graphics cores too. Basically, take Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies, Johny Srouji's, graph and follow the curve up from that 10-watt line to maybe past the 30-watt line. Way more performance but still way more performance efficiency. There have been rumors of an M1T as well, something that would go into the higher-end iMacs, though whether it's just again more cores… like 16 or who knows…? I mean, who knows? But the Xeons… the Xeons in the iMac Pro and, more specific to this video, the Mac Pro? Those aren't just massively multi-core, though they are, but they're designed to support more workstation, more enterprise-specific features like higher amounts of memory, also error-correcting ECC memory, and just the general kind of robustness, resiliency, and redundancy you need in really pro-pro settings. And they don't usually care a wit about more consumer-friendly features like faster single-core frequencies or integrated graphics because they're busy doing multiple heavy workloads, often headless and in a rack or production cart being. Johny Srouji did announce a family of SoC, of systems on a chip, but the question remains just how big the biggest member of that family can get. At least right now, for generation first. Would it just be throwing 24 or more pCores at the problem? Is there any world where multiple SoC make more sense?