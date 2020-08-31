Apple is reportedly set to bring the 12-inch MacBook back to the market, this time powered by the incoming Apple silicon chips that we're all eagerly waiting for. The previous 12-inch MacBook was powered by an Intel chip and was underpowered, to say the least.

According to a new report by The China Times, Apple's first Apple silicon Mac will use a chip under the codename "Tonga" and, as expected, it'll be produced by TSMC.

According to Apple's supply chain, Apple is expected to launch a Macbook with a 12-inch Retina Display at the end of this year, using its self-developed and designed A14X processor, with the development code of Tonga, supporting a USB Type-C interface and weighing less than 1 kilogram, because of the low-power advantage of the Arm-based processor. The Macbook battery lasts 15 to 20 hours. The A14X processor will also be used in the new generation iPad Pro tablet.

The battery life numbers are particularly refreshing. The hope even before Apple silicon was announced was that it would allow Macs to not only be more capable, but more power-efficient, too. Longer battery life is always a good thing and that's exactly what we're going to get here if reports are accurate.