- A new DigiTimes report says that Apple sold 18 million iPhone 12 units in China in Q4 of 2020.
- That would mean a market share of over 20% during the period.
A new report says that Apple sold upwards of 18 million iPhone units in Q4 of 2020, giving it more than 20% of the market share during that period.
From DigiTimes
Sales of the iPhone 12 lineup in the China market were higher than expected in the fourth quarter of 2020, reaching 18 million units for an over 20% market share, according to data available from the local media.
Further parts of the report seen by MacRumors suggest that the momentum from Q4 will carry over into Q1 of 2021 as Apple continues to enjoy strong sale performance in the region. According to DigiTimes, the "staggering" Q4 results mean Apple took more than 20% of the handset market during the period. Prior to the iPhone 12 announcement rivals like Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo held more than 90%. According to MR, a "widening shortage" of semiconductors for handsets could see supply fall behind the demand, however, the news is still encouraging as Apple tries to break further ground in the region.
A report in December claimed that Apple plans to increase its iPhone 12 production by 30% in the first half of 2020 to keep up with phenomenal demand. From that report:
A new report says that a surge in demand for Apple's iPhone 12 will push the company to make 96 million iPhones in the first half of 2021, a 30% increase year-on-year.
From Nikkei Asian Review:
Apple plans to produce up to 96 million iPhones for the first half of 2021, a nearly 30% year-on-year increase, after demand for its first-ever 5G handsets surged amid the pandemic, Nikkei Asia learned.
