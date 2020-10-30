New research suggests Apple sold 800,000 iPhones in India between July and September, indicating double-digit growth in the country.

As reported by Business Standard:

According to Tim Cook, chief executive of Apple Inc., its sales surged to a historic high for the September quarter in India. "Geographically, we set September quarter records in the Americas, Europe and rest of Asia Pacific. We also set a September quarter record in India, thanks in part to a very strong reception to this quarter's launch of our online store in the country", he said during an earnings call early morning today... However, as per analyst firm Canalys, Apple sold nearly 800,000 iPhones during the period. Apple regained momentum in India in Jul-Sept, with double-digit growth, it observed.

Canalys research director Rushabh Doshi reportedly said that Apple's strategy of "finally paying attention to India" was paying off thanks to its new online store and marketing strategies, such as bundling the iPhone with free AirPods.

The new reflects earlier news this week indicating that the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro had broken pre-order records in the country, suggesting that Apple's new-found success in the country is only just beginning.

The report further states that Apple has taken the top spot from OnePlus in the premium segment in the country and that Apple is struggling to keep up with the demand for its laptops in the country:

According to sources, by July Apple was unable to meet the sudden surge in demand for the newly launched MacBook Air and Pro models. While most of the popular models of MacBook Air and Pro (2020 version) went out of stock, a person close to the company told Business Standard, shipments failed to meet demand. "We were getting enquiries from the farthest corners of the country. India is currently only among a handful of Apple's markets registering a growth for Macs"

