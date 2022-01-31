The news that local laws were changing popped up earlier this month and Apple has now updated its website to show that the only things included in the boxes of iPhones from now on will be the iPhone itself as well as a USB-C to Lightning cable.

Apple has stopped putting EarPods in the boxes of new iPhones in France following a change in local laws. Despite removing EarPods from the boxes of iPhones sold internationally, Apple continued to put them in the boxes of French iPhones until now.

Apple stopped shipping EarPods in the box of international iPhones form iPhone 12 onwards, including last year;s iPhone 13. That went against French laws that required earbuds be included in the box to avoid people from having to put phones to their head to make a call — protecting them from exposure to electromagnetic waves.

While Apple no longer has to put EarPods in the box, French law does not require that it continues to offer them for sale to allow people to buy them if they so wish. In reality, it seems likely that people will opt for more modern wireless solutions including AirPods.

Apple isn't the only company that no longer offers earbuds in its boxes, of course. After initially mocking Apple for removing earbuds from its iPhone boxes Samsung later followed suit with its own devices, just as it did with the 3.5mm headphone jack previously. The same goes for a charger for that matter, too.