As is expected, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15 with the release of iOS 15.0.1, meaning users can no longer downgrade.

Apple released iOS 15.0.1 on October 1, finally fixing that terrible Unlock with Apple Watch bug. Earlier this week it also stopped signing iOS 14.8 for users on Apple's older software.

Apple usually stops signing older versions of its operating systems when new ones are released to try and keep as many people on its most current software. New iOS software usually brings important security updates or bug fixes, as well as new features. In some circumstances downgrading your iOS version can sometimes be a handy way to get around bugs or issues that you encounter, however, this can't be enjoyed for long once the singing stops.

As noted, iOS 15.0.1 is an important one as it fixes a bug that stopped the Unlock with Apple Watch feature that works with iPhone 13, which is handy for unlocking your iPhone when you're wearing a mask and can't activate Face ID.

iOS 15 builds on Apple's iOS 14 software, and is a welcome update, from our review: